Society Micronesia provides 100,000 USD in aid to Vietnamese flood victims The Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has passed a legal provision giving 100,000 USD in aid to help flood victims in central Vietnam, according to the National Assembly (NA)’s Office.

Society COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Society VietnamPlus e-newspaper presents water tanks to Ha Giang poor families The Vietnam News Agency’s electronic newspaper VietnamPlus presented water tanks to 64 poor households in Pho Cao commune, Dong Van district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on November 7.

Society More aid sent to flood survivors in central Vietnam from overseas Vietnamese people and international friends from all over the world continue to make donations to help survivors of the historic floods in central Vietnam over the last several days.