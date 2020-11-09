Flight brings home nearly 360 Vietnamese from US, Japan
In the face of COVID-19, nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens in the US and Japan were repatriated on a flight that landed at Da Nang International Airport on November 8.
Vietnamese citizens wait to handle boarding procedures for a repatriation flight at a foreign airport(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – In the face of COVID-19, nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens in the US and Japan were repatriated on a flight that landed at Da Nang International Airport on November 8.
The passengers included those under 18, the elderly, ill persons, students who completed their courses but lacked accommodation due to dormitory closures, and others with special disadvantages.
Vietnam’s representative agencies in the US and Japan had actively assisted citizens living in faraway places or those needing special help to reach the airports of San Francisco and Los Angeles in the US and Narita in Japan for the flight. They had also sent staff to the airports to help the citizens handle boarding procedures.
To protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of diseases, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines seriously carried out security, safety and hygiene measures throughout the flight.
Upon landing at Da Nang International Airport in central Da Nang city, all people on board received health check-up and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites.
More repatriation flights will be arranged basing on overseas Vietnamese’s demand, the pandemic’s developments, and domestic quarantine capacity./.