The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam informed the policy in its directive on mandatory measures for flight safety amid COVID-19, which was issued on July 14 and freshly amended to intensify the works in the time to come.



The directive requires flight operators to strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive rules.



It said vaccination must be prioritised to frontline workers, including pilots, flight attendants, and technical engineers, who are considered high-risk because of regular contact with passengers.



As part of the directive, airlines are asked to evaluate their compliance with regulations on maintaining the aircraft control ability and skills as prescribed in the code of civil aviation safety regulations./.

