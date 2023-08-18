Business Da Nang promotes non-cash payment in tourism The central beach city of Da Nang has promoted non-cash payment, particularly in tourism areas and market system, making things more convenient for the locals and visitors.

Business Wood enterprises step up trade promotion due to lack of orders Wood producers and exporters are pinning high hope on trade fairs and expos, as the lack of orders is causing difficulties for their production and business activities, according to insiders.

Business Domestic firms enjoy great opportunities from FTAs: Experts As a member of 19 underway free trade agreements (FTA), Vietnam has enjoyed great opportunities to expand markets and strengthen the commercialisation of its products and services in the future, according to experts.