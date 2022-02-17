The resumption of Laos-Vietnam air route makes it easier for Vietnamese expats in Laos to return home (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The resumption of international flights, including the Laos – Vietnam route, has made it easier for Vietnamese expats in Laos to return home for visit and business purposes, according Le Anh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Vientiane.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Duc said the Vietnamese community in the Lao capital city is happy and grateful to the Vietnamese Party and State's special care for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Laos.



The decision of the two governments to re-open the route has created favourable conditions for OVs in Laos to come back home, he said.



Kham Long Sengsavang, a Vietnamese expat that has lived in Laos for 30 years, said he was very pleased and touched by the attention of Vietnamese Party and State leaders to resuming international flights, including those between Hanoi and Vientiane./.