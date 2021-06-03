Flights between Hai Phong and HCM City temporarily halted
The Ministry of Transport, on June 3, issued a document on suspending flights between the northern port city of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City.
At the Cai Bi airport in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
The move is an approval of the Hai Phong People’s Committee’s proposal submitted to the ministry on June 1.
The suspension of flights will last until the COVID-19 situation is put under control.
An additional 102 COVID-19 cases, including 96 domestically-transmitted infections, were reported in Vietnam over the past six hours to 12pm on June 3, raising the total number of patients to 7,972, said the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, 19 were detected in Ho Chi Minh City, which is now under social distancing./.