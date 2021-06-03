Society Text-to-donate campaign seeks support for COVID-19 fight A text message campaign for making donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the “vaccines for workers” programme were launched in Hanoi on June 3 as Vietnam exerts every effort to contain its latest outbreak.

Sci-Tech AI app helps push mask wearing on public transport An artificial intelligence (AI) app that issues warnings when facemasks are not being worn has been introduced on public transport to raise awareness of seriously observing the Ministry of Health’s “5K message”.

Society National Press Awards 2020 to honour 112 works Up to 112 works will be honoured at the awarding ceremony of the National Press Awards 2020, the judging panel announced on June 3.