Flights bring citizens home from Europe, America, Africa, and Indonesia
Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from 20 countries in Europe, America and Africa on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 29 and 30.
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from 20 countries in Europe, America and Africa on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 29 and 30.
On board the flight are children under 18, the elderly, people will illnesses, pregnant women, students who finished their study, guest workers whose visas or labour contracts had expired and others in extremely difficult circumstances.
Vietnamese missions in these countries instructed the passengers to complete required procedures and cooperated with local competent authorities to facilitate their travel to the airport in Paris, France.
Staff of the Embassy of Vietnam in France were also sent to the airport to assist them with pre-departure procedures before they boarded the flight.
A similar flight was operated by low-cost carrier Vietjet Air to fly home close to 90 Vietnamese citizens, including pregnant women, the elderly, and children under 18, from Indonesia on November 29.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against COVID-19 were rigorously enforced by the two airlines to protect the passengers’ heath and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The first landed in HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport while the latter at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name. Upon their arrival, all passengers and crew members received medical checkups and were sent to quarantine establishments in line with regulations.
More semi-commercial flights will be arranged in the future based on citizens’ demands, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.
On board the flight are children under 18, the elderly, people will illnesses, pregnant women, students who finished their study, guest workers whose visas or labour contracts had expired and others in extremely difficult circumstances.
Vietnamese missions in these countries instructed the passengers to complete required procedures and cooperated with local competent authorities to facilitate their travel to the airport in Paris, France.
Staff of the Embassy of Vietnam in France were also sent to the airport to assist them with pre-departure procedures before they boarded the flight.
A similar flight was operated by low-cost carrier Vietjet Air to fly home close to 90 Vietnamese citizens, including pregnant women, the elderly, and children under 18, from Indonesia on November 29.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against COVID-19 were rigorously enforced by the two airlines to protect the passengers’ heath and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The first landed in HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport while the latter at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name. Upon their arrival, all passengers and crew members received medical checkups and were sent to quarantine establishments in line with regulations.
More semi-commercial flights will be arranged in the future based on citizens’ demands, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.