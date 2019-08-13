Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)



– Vietnamese airlines had to cancel and reschedule their flights to and from Hong Kong (China) on August 13 due to a mass gathering of demonstrators at the city’s international airport.National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines delayed two flights – VN594 and VN595 – between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong by 7 hours and 40 minutes. Departure times remain unchanged for Flights VN593 and VN592 connecting Hanoi and Hong Kong as well as VN598 from HCM City to Hong Kong.Jetstar Pacific, a budget subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, cancelled Flights BL160 and BL 161 between Hanoi and Hong Kong and BL164 and BL165 connecting Da Nang and the destination.Vietnam Airlines said it will book affected passengers on other flights on the same route upon request. The carrier also advised flyers in Hong Kong to arrive three hours earlier than the scheduled departure time for their flights given the risk of disruption.Both airlines recommended those who plan to travel between Vietnam and Hong Kong closely monitor the situtation at the Hong Kong International Airport.Meanwhile, low-cost Vietjet Air has temporarily suspend services between HCM City and Hong Kong.-VNA