Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam’s airlines have announced their plans to cancel or reschedule their flights from and to airports in central Vietnam where tropical storm Podul is expected to make landfall on August 30.National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will cancel five flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Hue city in Thua Thien-Hue province on August 29 and change the departure time of four flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh city in Nghe An province on the same day.Two more flights on the Ho Chi Minh City-Hue route will be added on August 30 to carry those affected by storm Podul.Jetstar Pacific will cancel two flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Hoi (Quang Binh province) and two flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh on August 29.Vasco will also cancel two flights between Hanoi and Dong Hoi on August 29 and two others between Hanoi and Vinh on August 30.The budget carrier Vietjet Air has also announced cancellations on several flights from and to Dong Hoi and Hue, adding that affected passengers will be transferred to other flights when the weather improves.Passengers travelling to and from the airports in northern and central Vietnam are advised to stay updated on weather information and carriers’ notices so as to change their plans accordingly. - VNA