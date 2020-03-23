Society Local authorities urged to promote check of suspected COVID-19 cases Local authorities must promote their role in checking suspected cases of COVID-19, heard a meeting of the national steering committee for preventing and combating the disease held in Hanoi on March 23.

Society Vietnamese in Indonesia advised to follow COVID-19 countermeasures The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on March 23 recommended Vietnamese citizens to strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control of the host country.

Society COVID-19: First free hand-washing station installed in Hanoi The first free hand-washing station among the total 100 nationwide was placed at the Ly Thai To statue park in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi on March 23, as part of the anti-COVID-19 programme “For a healthy Vietnam”.