Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
The Ministry of Transport late March 23 sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam requesting the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, starting from 0:00am on March 25.
The suspension will run until the end of the month.
Earlier, many flights destined for Tan Son Nhat Airport were diverted to Can Thơ International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho instead.
The ministry also asked the aviation sector to create favourable conditions for flights carrying foreigners to leave Vietnam./.