Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Many flights to and from Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City were either rescheduled or diverted to land at alternate airports due on June 28 to bad weather.



All flights from Hai Phong, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Vinh, Buon Ma Thuot, Quang Nam, Hanoi, Bangkok (Thailand), Melbourne (Australia) and Ca Mau to HCM City were affected.



According to representatives of airlines, the change of operation plans due to bad weather is to ensure absolute safety for passengers. The bad weather is expected to prolong so operation plans of flights and from these areas may continue to change, they added.



The Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), recommended passengers who are planning to go to and from HCM City during this time should follow the weather forecast and information on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, its fanpage or contact Vietnam Airlines ticket offices across the country or Hotline 1900 1100.



The incident also caused a domino effect to some other Vietjet flights on June 28, whose passengers have received support from the low-cost carrier.



The carrier advised customers to track information about flights and specific schedules in the "My flights" section on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app./.