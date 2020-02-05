Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced that it has asked its relevant authorities to grant licenses to a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens in China and Chinese citizens in Vietnam back to their respective countries.



The granting of the licenses is to implement the directive by the Prime Minister at a meeting on February 4.



For the flights to bring the Chinese in Vietnam back to China, those on the return leg will be empty.



Meanwhile, those to bring the Vietnamese in China back to Vietnam will land at one of the three designated airports, with the first priority being the Van Don in Quang Ninh province, followed by the Can Tho in the Mekong Delta city of the same name and the Phu Cat in the central province of Binh Dinh.



Besides, the administration will also grant licenses to a number of special all-cargo flights between Vietnam and China.



All the planes, equipment, passengers and staff are subject to sterilisation steps against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel corona virus./.

