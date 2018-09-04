Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on September 4 that it will cancel its flights between Japan’s Osaka and the airports of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh during September 4-5 due to Typhoon Jebi in the west of Japan, which forced Osaka airport to suspend operations the same day.



Accordingly, the airline will cancel flights VN330, VN331, VN320, and VN321.



Further information can be found on the websites www.vietnamairlines.com or www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines’ ticket agents nationwide, or the hotline 19001100.



Low-cost Jetstar Pacific also announced that it will cancel its Hanoi-Osaka flight BL620 on September 4 and Osaka-Da Nang flight BL165 on September 5.



A representative from Jetstar Pacific said affected passengers will be transferred to other flights if seats are available. If any changes are made, the carrier will actively try to contact passengers. Passengers can also get updates or seek support via the hotline 19001550.



Some infrastructure works have broken down at Kansai international airport and as such, airlines are waiting for updated information to plan flights for the coming days.



Hundreds of flights to and from Kansai international airport have been cancelled. Japan’s Nippon Airways announced that it will cancel 247 domestic flights and eight international flights while Japan Airlines will also cancel 176 domestic flights.



Japanese authorities warned that Typhoon Jebi could be the strongest to hit the country in 25 years. –VNA



