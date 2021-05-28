Illustrative image (Source: thanglongwind.com)

– The Enterprize Energy (EE) on May 27 signed a contract with PetroVietnam Technical (PTSC) G&S and Fugro to supply, install and operate a Floating LiDAR (FLiDAR) at the planned site of a wind power project offshore the south central province of Binh Thuan.The 3,400MW Thang Long Wind project in Binh Thuan province is the only offshore wind project in Vietnam that has received approval from the Government of Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the survey and preparation for Power Development Plan’s inclusion, as a basis for investment implementation.The project, which has total investment of 11.9 billion USD, will be implemented in five phases with the first phase completing in 2025 and the last in 2030.Since June 2019, EE Group has conducted wind measurement, aerial, and bathymetric surveys at a 2,800 square-kilometre area located 20-50 kilometres off the Binh Thuan coast, with water depths ranging from 20 to 50 metres.The EE Group plans to complete the installation of the FLiDAR in July 2021 to collect oceanographic data at the project site.Thang Long Wind project is expected to create a breakthrough in offshore wind power in Vietnam to reduce the independence in fossil fuel in power production.The group will also invest in a 270-km 500KV transmission line to transmit electricity from Binh Thuan to the southern industrial hubs of Dong Nai and Binh Duong. /.