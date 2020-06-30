World Malaysia changes form of trial for foreign fishermen encroaching its waters Director of the Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Suffi Mohd Ramli on June 29 said the making of decision to detain foreign fishermen who conduct illegal fishing activities in Malaysia’s waters will be conducted through online meetings, instead at the court as in the past.

World Thailand to reopen border checkpoints, Indonesia warns of COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers Thailand will reopen checkpoints on the border with all neighboring countries to resume cross-border cargo transport and trading from July 1, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

World UN Security Council discusses Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online discussion on June 29 regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).