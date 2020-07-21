Flooding kills two in northern Ha Giang province
Prolonged torrential rain overnight on July 20-21 caused flooding in a number of localities in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, killing two and injuring one, according to the Ha Giang Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
A house in Co Nam hamlet, Ban Nhung commune, Hoang Su Phi district, Ha Giang province, is destroyed by landslides. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Giang (VNA) - Prolonged torrential rain overnight on July 20-21 caused flooding in a number of localities in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, killing two and injuring one, according to the Ha Giang Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
Ly Gia Tin, 44, and his daughter Ly Thi On, 15, both from Coc Nam village in Ban Nhung commune, Hoang Su Phi district, were killed, while Dang Van Dai from Tung San commune in Hoang Su Phi was injured.
Hundreds of houses in Ha Giang city and other localities are submerged in floodwaters, with some sites up to 1.2 m under water.
Floodwaters also damaged major roads in the province while inundating crops in Ha Giang city and Hoang Su Phi district. Landslides also caused traffic congestion along a five-kilometre stretch of National Highway No 2 from Ha Giang to Hanoi.
Local authorities are directing the rescue and evacuation of local people in at-risk areas and the clearing of the roads.
The National Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control sent a dispatch on July 21 asking the committee in northern mountainous provinces as well as relevant agencies to apply a number of urgent measures to respond to torrential rain, flooding, and landslides, thus reducing losses in life and property.
Measures include keeping a close watch on developments, preparing search and rescue activities, alerting people in affected areas, and ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams./.