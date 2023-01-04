Damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental, Philippines. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The death toll from floods in the Philippines last week has risen to 51, the Philippine government said on December 3, adding that over 33,000 people still remained in temporary shelters.



The Department of Social Welfare and Development said these evacuees were among 8,930 families from five regions severely affected by the floods that hit the archipelago country on Christmas eve.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in an updated report that 19 people are missing.

An 8-year-old girl swept away by floods in Lanao del Norte province, southern Philippines, was among the dead, according to a local government report.



The flooding forced the government to move nearly 600,000 people in 10 regions across the Southeast Asian country to safety.



The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt. On average, the country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive./.