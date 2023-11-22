Floods raging in Philippines, Malaysia
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine authorities on November 22 reported at least one fatality and dozens of others forced to evacuate due to downpours triggered flooding across the central region of this Southeast Asian country.
The provincial capital Catarman received more than a month's rainfall in the 24 hours to November 21 morning. The monthly rainfall in the locality is around 450mm but on November 21 alone was 619mm, according to state weather forecaster Benison Estareja.
The Philippines endures about 20 major storms annually, including super typhoons causing significant destruction.
Also on November 21, floods caused by heavy rain in the coastal state of Terengganu, East Malaysia, have forced over 3,900 people to flee their homes to ensure safety. Heavy rain is also wreaking havoc in the nearby state of Kelantan, leading to the evacuation of 370 people.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in the country’s northern states and the east coast region. Malaysia typically experiences the rainy season from October to March of the following year, characterised by strong winds and rough seas./.
