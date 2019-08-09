Houses are flooded in Buon Ma Thuot city of Dak Lak provinces (Photo: VNA)

– Floods caused by torrential rains over the last few days have wreaked havoc across the Central Highlands, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.As of 16:00 on August 9, floods had claimed eight lives and inundated 1,495 houses and 10,199ha of crops in the region, which consists of Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong provinces.On August 7, the central steering committee and the National Committee on Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue jointly issued a dispatch requesting the provinces and relevant agencies to promptly take actions to cope with torrential rains, floods, landslides and unexpected incidents.They noted that on August 6 night and August 7, the Central Highlands recorded an average rainfall of 100 – 150mm, even 363mm in Ia Lop commune of Dak Lak, 215mm in Ea Bar commune of Dak Lak, and 231mm in Dak Ru commune of Dak Nong.Downpours are forecast to continue in the region before beginning to gradually reduce from August 11.-VNA