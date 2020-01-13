Vo Thu Trang’s flower farm has been displaying bonsai trees and imported flowers to serve consumers for the recent two months. According to Trang, moth orchids and vibrant hanging flower baskets are much sought after ahead of Tet holiday just like any other years.

Ly Trach commune is dubbed as Quang Binh province’s flower kingdom. This year, besides flowers for sale, farmers start growing blossoms into fields to lure tourists to come and take instagramable pictures.

For many flower growers in Quang Binh province, Tet holiday is the major crop with highest economic value./.

VNA