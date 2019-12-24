Flower festival lures visitors to Da Lat
The 8th Da Lat Flower Festival 2019 is underway in Da Lat city, with thousands of visitors descending on the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong for the event.
With the theme 'Da Lat and Flowers', the festival runs from December 20-24 when public areas around Xuan Huong lake, the main streets and flower villages are decorated with locally-grown, colourful flowers.
The festival is an opportunity to honour the diligent flower farmers as well as promote the beauty of Da Lat city./.