Videos Sea grapes offer sustainable livelihood for islanders The Research Institute for Marine Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has piloted a model to grow sea grapes on Ly Son Island off Quang Ngai province.

Videos Venues for spending Christmas holiday in Hanoi Christmas is around the corner with twinkling pine trees and reindeer set up on main streets across Hanoi.

Videos Automated immigration procedure proves effective Huu Nghi border gate is among the largest of its kind along the Vietnam-China border. It handles up to 7,000 people entering and exiting the country each day, causing frequent congestion.

Videos Farmer launches peanut start-up Trinh Thi Thanh Hoa in Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province has won first prize in a provincial contest for female start-ups and entered the final round of a national start-up contest for rural youths.