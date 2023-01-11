Hotline: (024) 39411349
Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet

The Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee opened a traditional flower market and is hosting an array of activities along the Phung Hung Street mural space to welcome the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
  • Hanoi’s Old Quarter bustles with a festive ambience as Tet approaches, with streets glittering in red and gold decorations. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hang Luoc is one of the most popular flower markets in Hanoi and opens just once a year for the country’s biggest holiday. People flock to the market to shop for fresh flowers, ornamental plants, and Tet decorations. (Photo: VNA)

  • Kumquat trees line the street. The trees symbolise prosperity as they are always laden with fruit. (Photo: VNA)

  • Peach blossoms are indispensable decorations in northern Vietnam during Tet. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hang Ma Street packed with shoppers ahead of Tet. (Photo: VNA)

