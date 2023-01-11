Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet
The Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee opened a traditional flower market and is hosting an array of activities along the Phung Hung Street mural space to welcome the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Hanoi’s Old Quarter bustles with a festive ambience as Tet approaches, with streets glittering in red and gold decorations. (Photo: VNA)
Hang Luoc is one of the most popular flower markets in Hanoi and opens just once a year for the country’s biggest holiday. People flock to the market to shop for fresh flowers, ornamental plants, and Tet decorations. (Photo: VNA)
Kumquat trees line the street. The trees symbolise prosperity as they are always laden with fruit. (Photo: VNA)
Peach blossoms are indispensable decorations in northern Vietnam during Tet. (Photo: VNA)
Hang Ma Street packed with shoppers ahead of Tet. (Photo: VNA)