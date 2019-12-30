2020 is the year of Rat, and Nguyen Hue Flower Street will have 130 of the furry mascots running along the 720-meter boulevard.

These adorable rats will be the mascots for this year's Flower Street. The work is inspired by Dong Ho folk paintings, and the models are nearly ready to be taken to the Flower Street.

Meanwhile, at a construction workshop in Binh Quoi Tourist Village, staff are also rushing to complete decorations for more than 50 rats in all shapes and colors. They’re also designing to decorations for small scenes down the street.

The Flower Street is the annual biggest event on the occasion of the lunar New Year.

Nearly 130 mascots with unique designs have been completed ready for the event of 2020.

For the past 17 years, Nguyen Hue Flower Street has been an indispensable rendezvous for residents and tourists to enjoy the Tet holiday, and it is often voted among the top 100 things to do in Ho Chi Minh City./.

VNA