"Fly first - Pay later" by MOVI, Vietjet wins prestigious magazine’s technology award
The London-based Global Economics Times magazine has awarded the Best New Fintech Product 2022 to "Fly first - Pay later", a technological product launched by the new-age carrier Vietjet and the MOVI consumer finance solution.
Illustrative image (Source: Vietjetair.com)HCM City (VNA) -
The Best New Fintech Product 2022 award for "Fly first - Pay later" is the recognition of a product that came into being amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This product not only serves as a type of financial support but is also meant to aid socio-economic recovery and people's life, according to Vietjet.
“Fly first - Pay later”, the first completely online financial product in the Vietnamese market, is disbursed within three minutes with a maximum limit of 10 million VND (431 USD) to buy Vietjet flight tickets and flexible installment terms for up to six months.
With "Fly first - Pay later", passengers can easily choose appropriate trips without worries about financial issues in the context of numerous pressures and difficulties facing the Vietnamese and global economies.
An A330 aircraft of Vietjet (Source: Vietjetair.com)Pioneering in technology application, Vietjet was the first airline in Vietnam to convert paper tickets to electronic ones and enable online check-in on its website and mobile app, together with other e-commerce services for its customers.
By cooperating with MOVI in "Fly first - Pay later", the carrier offers passengers more choices and more flying opportunities besides convenient online payment methods.
With this financial solution, passengers can ease their financial worries and be welcomed on Vietjet flights to all domestic and international destinations on modern aircraft that boast soft leather seats, friendly and dedicated cabin crews, fresh and delicious hot meals, healthcare products, surprise gifts, and special art performances, among others.
The Global Economics Award is an annual award to honour businesses from around the world that have contributed to regional and global economic development in such fields as finance, banking, real estate, insurance, technology, energy, logistics and transportation./.