HCM City (VNA) - The economy is still difficult, but don’t worry, you still have opportunities to fly everywhere around the country and internationally in this summer. Let’s recharge your batteries and spend time with your family and friends together with Vietjet’s "Fly now - Pay later”.



Following just simple steps when booking tickets on the official website www.vietjetair.com, you can choose "Fly now - Pay later” at the payment step, and complete the application for installment loan approval with the following basic personal information, your successful booked ticket will be sent to your email. Booking flight tickets is simple, fast, 100% online on Vietjet’s website, the loan of 100% of ticket value, getting installments up to 12 months with an attractive interest rate, limit up to 15 million VND and free Sky Care travel insurance.



Besides, you still have opportunities to hunt for tickets of 0 VND (with terms and conditions) at the golden hour from 12:00 to 14:00 every day. This is a support programme to buy Vietjet tickets in collaboration with MOVI, which accompanies all people and tourists to facilitate travel and trade, to bring a vibrant and happy summer to everyone.

Additionally, when you successfully buy tickets from now until August 15, 2023, you will receive 100,000 VND vouchers to use for your next booking, details at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/. Let’s confidently book tickets to have a great travel experience with Vietjet's "Fly now - Pay later”.



We welcome you on our summer flights with full of happiness on modern and eco-friendly aircraft, enjoy the delicious, fresh and hot meals at an altitude of 10,000 meters along with the attentive service of our friendly cabin crews. Booking your tickets today, let’s Vietjet!

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

