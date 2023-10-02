Fly to Adelaide, Perth now with Vietjet’s tickets from only 0 VND
Continuously expanding its flight network to Australia, Vietjet has opened new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Perth and Adelaide, becomes the first airline to have flights connecting Vietnam with the five largest cities in Australia.
An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: Vietjet)HCM City (VNA) - Continuously expanding its flight network to Australia, Vietjet has opened new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Perth and Adelaide, becomes the first airline to have flights connecting Vietnam with the five largest cities in Australia.
The flights connecting HCM City with Perth and Adelaide will officially serving passengers from November 21, 2023 with five return flights per week. The flights from Ho Chi Minh City will take off at 6:35 (local time), land in Perth at 14:20 (local time) and continue flying to Adelaide, land there at 21:10 (local time) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In the opposite direction, the flights will depart from Adelaide at 7:25 (local time), land in Perth at 8:55 (local time) and depart from Perth at 9:55 (local time), and land in HCM City at 15:40 (local time) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
Perth is the fourth largest city in the "Country of Kangaroos" and also the capital of Western Australia state, with a good weather in almost the time of year, having economic development and cultural diversity. Meanwhile, Adelaide is the capital of South Australia and the fifth largest city of Australia, with a terrain stretching from the coast to the hills, known for its many festivals and sporting events, food and wine, bustling beaches, and large manufacturing zones...
Vietjet's new routes will make it more convenient than ever for people to travel between the most dynamic city in Vietnam and the major cities in Australia.
The flight tickets from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth and Ho Chi Minh City to Adelaide are opened for sale on website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, booking offices and agents worldwide. In particular, Vietjet offers the opportunity to discover the beautiful "Country of Kangaroos" with ticket prices from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) from October 2 to October 10, 2023 on website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app for all routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney (Australia) and Vietjet's other international routes with the flight times from now until March 29, 2024.
The good flights with Vietjet’s new, modern and eco-friendly fleet, fresh and organic hot meals served by dedicated and professional flight crews are waiting for you on your journey to Australia. Especially, flying with Vietjet, passengers will receive free Sky Care insurance and join the SkyJoy loyalty programme to freely accumulate points and redeem gifts.
With Vietjet, Australia is now closer!
