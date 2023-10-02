Business Vietnam’s overseas investment up 4.6% during nine months Vietnam’s overseas investment approximated 416.8 million USD during the first nine months of 2023, rising 4.6% year on year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Fruit & vegetable exports exceed 4 bln USD Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports are predicted to reach 4.13 billion USD in the first nine months of the year, for an increase of nearly 70% year-on-year and 24% higher than 2022 as a whole.

Business HCM City to host international industrial machinery expo 2023 The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products (VINAMAC EXPO 2023) will take place from November 15 - 17 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Semiconductor industry needs thorough preparations: official Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Tran Quoc Phuong stressed human resources development in the semiconductor industry while speaking at a government press conference in Hanoi on September 30.