FM deputy spokesman gives further information on citizen protection measures in Cambodia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese agencies in Cambodia are continuing to take measures to protect Vietnamese citizens in the neighbouring country, according to the ministry’s deputy spokesman Doan Khac Viet.
Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference on September 8, Viet stressed that Vietnamese authorities and localities and its representative agencies in Cambodia have actively coordinated with the Cambodian side to review, investigate, verify and rescue Vietnamese citizens tricked into work illegally in Cambodia, he said, adding that to date, more than 600 Vietnamese citizens have been helped to return home safely while thousands of others have received assistance in handling procedures.
Following the direction of the Foreign Ministry, Vietnamese agencies in Cambodia will continue to closely monitor the situation of Vietnamese guest workers and coordinate with domestic localities and agencies and the Cambodian side to implement necessary citizen protection measures, he stated.
Regarding a fight at Casino 67 in Svay Rieng province in which a Vietnamese citizen died on August 26, the official said after receiving the report, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia contacted local authorities to verify the information and request an investigation into the case.
The embassy also contacted the victim's family and helped bring the body home. Investigations are still underway.
The embassy will continue to closely monitor this case, coordinate with local authorities in the investigation process, and is ready to provide information and implement necessary citizen protection measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens./.