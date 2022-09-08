Politics President receives Ambassadors of UK, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on September 8 for the Ambassadors of the UK, Norway, Denmark and Czech Republic, who came to present their credentials.

Politics Ministry works to welcome back foreigners The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry has suggested measures to the Government to open the door to foreign tourists, experts and investors, including resuming visa waivers for citizens from 13 countries and visas for foreigner tourists, said deputy spokesman Doan Khac Viet.

Politics Vietnam attends 44th Int’l Committee of Military Medicine Congress Vietnam is among the 66 military medical delegations gathering in the Belgian capital city of Brussels for the 44th International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) World Congress held from September 5 – 9.

Politics Vietnam attends Seoul Defence Dialogue A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien attended the 11th Seoul Defence Dialogue in the Republic of Korea on September 7.