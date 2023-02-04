Politics Vietnam contributes to ASEAN’s consensus on important decisions The Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, led by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, has actively contributed ideas to creating ASEAN's consensus on many important decisions such as measures to improve the group's institution effectiveness, implement the five-point consensus on the Myanmar issue, and support Timor Leste.

Politics Vietnam to help Timor Leste soon become official member of ASEAN: FM Vietnam will work with other ASEAN member states to discuss, agree on processes, procedures and necessary measures to support Timor Leste to become an official member of the group soon, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said.

Politics ASEAN should maintain balanced, harmonious approach to partners: FM Son Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on February 4 emphasised the need for ASEAN to maintain a balanced and harmonious approach to its partners, promote the effectiveness and value of ASEAN-led mechanisms, and better the building of mutual trust and understanding for cooperation in response to emerging issues.

Politics Minister requests fruitful cooperation in defence industry with other countries Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang chaired a meeting with the General Department of Defence Industry on February 3, asking for effective implementation of cooperation agreements on the field with other countries.