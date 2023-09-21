Politics Top legislator arrives in Dhaka, beginning official visit to Bangladesh Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka capital on September 21, starting his official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Politics Vietnam, US hold annual defence policy dialogue Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and US Assistant Secretary of Defence Dr Ely Ratner co-chaired the annual Vietnam – US Defence Policy Dialogue in Washington, D.C on September 19 (local time).

Politics Ample room remains for Vietnam-Japan relations: diplomat, professors Vietnam and Japan hold a lot of potential and need to further promote cooperation in green transformation and energy transition in the medium and long terms, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu told the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21).

Politics Vietnam emphasises importance of UNCLOS in marine environmental protection Le Duc Hanh, Director General of the Department of International Law and Treaties at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on September 20 stressed that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) creates a legal framework to regulate all activities at sea, including marine environmental protection.