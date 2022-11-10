FM Son attends preparatory meetingsfor 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attended meetings of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in Phnom Penh on November 10, which aimed to review the preparations for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and relevant meetings.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attended a preparatory meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers (Photo: VNA)
Son spoke highly of Cambodia's role as the ASEAN Chair 2022 with practical initiatives to help keep the momentum of ASEAN cooperation during last year.
He shared opinions with other ASEAN member nations' representatives on maintaining ASEAN's solidarity, resilience and adaptability in the context of factors destabilising the regional security.
The minister also suggested ASEAN send a clear message to its partners on promoting cooperation and goodwill dialogue, instead of confrontation and criticism, at ASEAN-led mechanisms; and affirm that the group welcomes partners to participate in regional cooperation in the spirit of openness, transparency, inclusiveness, and respect for ASEAN's central role.
The officials discussed and commented on about 100 documents to be submitted to the upcoming summits.
At the 25th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, participants spoke highly of diverse and substantive cooperation activities of specialised agencies under the political-security pillar.
During the 31st ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, delegates heard an update report of the Secretary-General of ASEAN on activities of the bloc last year, discussed the ASEAN's cooperation in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, narrowing the development gap, and building ASEAN smart city network.
They underlined the urgent need to strengthen ASEAN's institutional capacity, agreeing to submit recommendations to the Summits on improving ASEAN's operational efficiency, strengthening inter-sectoral and inter-pillar coordination, and promoting ASEAN presence in member countries.
Acknowledging the progress in drafting the post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision, delegates applauded efforts of the High-Level Task Force, and underlined the strategic and overarching significance of the draft, orientations to build a united, self-reliant and strong ASEAN Community in the coming time.
On the same day morning, ASEAN foreign ministers attended the signing ceremony of an extension document to admit Ukraine to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, bringing the total membership to 50./.