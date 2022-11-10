Politics Top legislator welcomes Lao Party official Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Sisay Ludetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on November 10.

Politics President hosts Lao Party official President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 received Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs hold talks in Phnom Penh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Phnom Penh on November 10.