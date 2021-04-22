FMs hold phone talks over Vietnam – Ethiopia relations
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, on April 22, had a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen to discuss bilateral cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums on the occasion of the two nations marking the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
Congratulating Son on his recent appointment as Foreign Minister of Vietnam, Demeke Mekonnen affirmed that the Ethiopian Government attaches importance to fostering the friendship and multifaceted collaboration with Vietnam.
He praised Vietnam’s successful implementation of its dual goals of pandemic containment and socio-economic development and highlighted his impression at the nation’s significant achievements in external relations, particularly as Chair of ASEAN last year and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020 – 2021.
Expressing his delight at progresses made in the bilateral relations over the past 45 years, Son spoke highly of Ethiopia’s regional role and position.
He hoped the two foreign ministries to promote their roles in enhancing the two countries’ friendship and cooperation for peace, collaboration and growth in the region.
As part of their talks, the officials exchanged measures and orientations for improved bilateral engagements in the coming time, with priority given to increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels when COVID-19 is placed under control, expanding economic cooperation, studying collaboration mechanisms and completing legal frameworks.
The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. Son affirmed that Vietnam supports the settlement of all international disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law and the UN Charter./.
