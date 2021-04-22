Politics Organisation sub-committee contributes importantly to success of 13th National Party Congress The sub-committee in charge of organizational affairs for the 13th National Party Congress had contributed importantly to the success of the Congress, heard a conference on April 22 to review the sub-committee’s work.

Politics Vietnam works toward increasing ASEAN's centrality in addressing challenges Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance in the upcoming ASEAN Leaders' Meeting in Indonesia aims to affirm that Vietnam gives priority to strengthening solidarity and mutual support with ASEAN member states, thus boosting the bloc’s centrality and position in tackling emerging challenges and building a peaceful environment conducive to sustainable development in each member country and the whole region.

Politics Vietnam’s peacekeeping force wins high appreciation The peacekeeping force of Vietnam has made considerable contributions over the past years, which have won the recognition and high evaluation from the United Nations and international friends, thereby helping to promote the country’s stature and prestige in the region and the world.