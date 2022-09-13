Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established their diplomatic ties in June 1967.

Politics Indian scholar: Ho Chi Minh and India-Vietnam Relations Dr Tilottama Mukherjee, Assistant Professor and head of the Department of Political Science at Syamaprasad College, India, has delivered a remark at an international conference recently held on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of UNESCO’s Resolution honouring President Ho Chi Minh as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Vietnam

Politics Foreign Minister co-chairs fourth meeting with Australian counterpart Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and her Australian counterpart Penny Wong co-chaired the fourth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra on September 12.