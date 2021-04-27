Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) held a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on April 27 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on April 27, during which the two agreed to further enhance exchanges at all levels, especially between high-ranking officials, along with collaboration between the two foreign ministries and efficiency of dialogue mechanisms.



They also consented to work together to enhance the effectiveness of dialogue mechanisms and promote collaboration in COVID-19 prevention and control, the reception of Vietnamese trainees as well as cooperation in official development assistance (ODA), trade and investment in the time to come. Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on April 27, during which the two agreed to further enhance exchanges at all levels, especially between high-ranking officials, along with collaboration between the two foreign ministries and efficiency of dialogue mechanisms.They also consented to work together to enhance the effectiveness of dialogue mechanisms and promote collaboration in COVID-19 prevention and control, the reception of Vietnamese trainees as well as cooperation in official development assistance (ODA), trade and investment in the time to come.



Motegi affirmed that Japan treasures and hopes to promote the extensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.



Japan highly values Vietnam’s role and position in the region and the world, he said, vowing that the East Asian country will continue to cooperate with and assist Vietnam in its development process.



For his part, Son rejoiced at the robust and comprehensive development of the Vietnam-Japan relations with a high level of political trust.



He highlighted that in the foreign policy adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, Vietnam considers Japan a long-term strategic partner of utmost importance and wants to bolster cooperation with the country.



Son thanked the Japanese government and people for providing Vietnam with cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine worth 200 million JPY and an oceanographic research vessel.



He asked the Japanese side to collaborate with Vietnam in terms of Motegi affirmed that Japan treasures and hopes to promote the extensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.Japan highly values Vietnam’s role and position in the region and the world, he said, vowing that the East Asian country will continue to cooperate with and assist Vietnam in its development process.For his part, Son rejoiced at the robust and comprehensive development of the Vietnam-Japan relations with a high level of political trust.He highlighted that in the foreign policy adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, Vietnam considers Japan a long-term strategic partner of utmost importance and wants to bolster cooperation with the country.Son thanked the Japanese government and people for providing Vietnam with cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine worth 200 million JPY and an oceanographic research vessel.He asked the Japanese side to collaborate with Vietnam in terms of COVID-19 vaccines and assist Vietnamese students and trainees in the country.



The Japanese minister spoke highly of the contributions by Vietnamese trainees and pledged continued support for the Vietnamese community in Japan.



He also urged the sides to work towards an early resumption of commercial flights based on COVID-19 situations in the countries, in an effort to foster economic cooperation, trade and investment.



The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional matters of shared concern, including East Sea issues.



Regarding the Myanmar situation, they called on stakeholders to exercise restraint and put an end to violence and bloodshed in the country.



They agreed to closely join hands at international and regional forums such as the United Nations and ASEAN.



Son invited Motegi to visit Vietnam at a convenient time and the Japanese FM accepted the invitation./.

VNA