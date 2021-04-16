FMs of Vietnam, Morocco discuss bilateral cooperation
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita held phone talks on April 16 to discuss bilateral cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums.
During the talks, Bourita congratulated the new Foreign Minister of Vietnam and expressed his impression on the country's achievements in the fight against COVID-19 as well as socio-economic development.
He spoke highly of Vietnam’s role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-21 term.
Bourita voiced his belief that under Son’s leadership, the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam will continue to obtain attainments in external relations.
In reply, Son expressed his delight at steps of development in the Vietnam-Morocco ties over the past 60 years and affirmed that Vietnam treasures friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Morocco.
To boost the bilateral relations to match with each other’s potential and demand, the two ministers discussed measures to enhance cooperation, especially in the fields of trade, investment, banking, culture, tourism, and education-training, among others.
The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared concern. The ministers agreed to strengthen collaboration to further tap on the role of cooperative mechanisms co-chaired by the two countries’ foreign ministries such as joint committees, thereby deepening the relations between Vietnam and Morroco.
The Moroccan Minister vowed to support Vietnam in setting up a partnership with the African Union, and said that Morocco stands ready to act as a gateway for Vietnam to access and develop its market with African and Arabian nations.
Vietnam is also viewed as a gateway for Morocco to expand cooperation with ASEAN and Asia, he added./.