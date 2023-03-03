Focal public investment key to effective disbursement: official
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A key measure to effective public investment disbursement is to promote investment with focuses, with priority given to regional linkage projects to create new socio-economic development spaces for localities, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at a regular Cabinet press conference on March 3.
As heard at the event, the total disbursement of public capital in 2022 (as of the end of January 2023) was over 541 trillion VND (22.8 billion USD) or nearly 93.5% of the yearly plan.
In 2023, the workload is expected to be heavier when a total capital of over 700 trillion VND is planned to be allocated to localities, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.
Therefore, the Government has implemented many drastic solutions, with a conference on promoting public investment disbursement held at the beginning of the year, he noted.
It is necessary to continue effectively operating the Government's six working groups to accelerate the disbursement; to well prepare for projects involved; and to tackle obstacles facing ODA projects, he said.
According to the ministry, by the end of February 17, over 117.3 trillion VND of state budget capital – equaling 15.8% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister – had been yet to be allocated to specific tasks and projects by ministries, central public agencies, and localities./.