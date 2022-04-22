A day singing is the unique folklore performing art form dating from a long time ago. It is a kind of duet singing between Khmer men and women in the Southern region and is often staged at community festivals and family ceremonies.

Accompanied by musical instruments, the performers deliver songs praising love, nature, and the good. Concerted measures have been taken in Hau Giang province to preserve and promote the unique art form.

Accordingly, many contests and performances were held to introduce the art form to the public, and several training classes were organised to improve the quality of Aday singing clubs throughout the locality.

The recognition of Aday singing as a national intangible cultural heritage will open up more opportunities for Hau Giang province to continue preserving and promoting this unique art form./.

