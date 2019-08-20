At the conference (Photo: VNA)

The Political Bureau’s Directive No. 05-CT/TW on promoting the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle was implemented with innovations over the past three years, heard a national teleconference in Hanoi on August 20.Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, said many localities, ministries and agencies have combined administrative reforms with enhancing professional ethics.In many cities and provinces, activities of local leaders and instructions of municipal and provincial Party Committees have been published on newspapers, television and radio channels and portals, he said.The Party official lauded initiatives of provinces and cities such as Quang Tri, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ben Tre and Gia Lai provinces, and Can Tho city.Vuong said the outcomes of the implementation of the directive have actively contributed to socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security, external affairs and Party building.He, however, pointed out limitations in the work , saying some Party committees, localities and agencies have yet to take the initiative in selecting breakthrough contents for the implementation.Besides, pressing issues have not received due attention, he said, adding that implementation methods in some localities and agencies have remained unattractive and unsuitable.Vuong highlighted the role of Party committees and organisations and heads of agencies in instructing the implementation of the directive and other resolutions and directives of the Party across spheres, especially personnel organisation.He suggested optimising scientific and technological advances, particularly information-technology, to better the communication work, and brining into full play the role of the press and communication workers at all levels to fight wrong viewpoints of hostile forces against Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s thought.The right and full awareness of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle is only the initial step, he said, noting that it is more important to turn the awareness into concrete actions.Vuong called on Party committees and administrations at all levels, officials and Party members to thoroughly prepare for Party congresses at all levels in the lead up to the 13th National Party Congress, especially personnel preparations for the next tenure.Greater efforts should be made to address issues of concern of officials, Party members and the public, he said, asking each locality, agency and individual to set forth specific plans and programmes on practicing thrift and preventing wastefulness.The Party official also underlined the need to pay more attention to the building of new-style rural and civilized urban areas, and environmental protection.-VNA