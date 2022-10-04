The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Cao Bang province organized a food contest to honor the province’s gastronomy.

Participating in the competition were 12 teams from restaurants and hotels the province.

Several and unique dishes were introduced at the contest such as sticky rice, roasted pork, fermented pork roll, among others.

The contest aimed of introducing the province’s gastronomy, sharing experience in the field of chefs in the field while finding unique dishes bearing the typical culture of the locality.

It’s also a chance to promote the image, culinary culture and people of Cao Bang to both domestic and foreign tourists./.

VNA