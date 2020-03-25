Packing ‘banh mi’ and delivering it by a drone without contacting customers, the initiative has drawn the attention of a lot of people.



Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of customers to this shop has reduced significantly for fear of contracting SARS-Cov-2. The owner has come up with this solution: using a drone to deliver to customers.



Even though the method is considered innovative, many people are worried about safety. The controller must always check the requirements before operating a drone./.

VNA