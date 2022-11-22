Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on November 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,674 VND/USD on November 22, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Quang Ninh looks to welcome large foreign tourist groups Large foreign tourist groups to Quang Ninh province in recent days are good signs for a boom of tourism development in this northern coastal province after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Large bond investment funds' NAV hit three-year low The Vietnamese financial market has experienced a bumpy road since the beginning of 2022 due to violations in the issuance and trading of corporate bonds by large corporations such as Tan Hoang Minh and Van Thinh Phat.

Business Banks race to attract low-cost capital sources The race to lure deposits among banks is becoming fiercer as more customers are selected medium- and long-term savings to get higher interest rates.