Business Vietnam advised to cut tax incentives for long-term development Tax incentives had led to a decrease in State revenue in Vietnam over recent years, Nguyen Duc Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR), said at a conference in Hanoi on November 13.

Business Vietnam, Indonesia bolster cooperation in trade, investment A seminar was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 14 to connect Vietnamese and Indonesian firms, as well as promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and investment.

Business Temporary suspension of import and re-export of plywood to US The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to suspend the import of plywood products to Vietnam for re-export to the US to prevent commercial fraud on goods' origin and illegal transshipment.