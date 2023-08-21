Society Binh Duong named among Top 7 Intelligent Communities for third time The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has named the southern province of Binh Duong among the top 7 Intelligent Communities (Top 7) for the third time in a row.

Society Da Nang students help promote Vietnam-Japan friendship A ceremony to present awards for winners of a writing and painting contest promoting the Vietnam-Japan friendship opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 19.

Society President visits advanced new-style rural commune in An Giang President Vo Van Thuong visited Vinh Te advanced new-style rural commune in Chau Doc city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on August 19.

Society Deputy PM extends greetings to Buddhists on Vu Lan festival Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 19 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival.