Society Vietnam ensures safety, rights of Vietnamese sailors aboard detained Korean tanker Vietnam is working to ensure safety and the rights of Vietnamese sailors on board a tanker of the Republic of Korea detained by Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society PM orders suspending flights from countries, territories with new SARS-CoV-2 variants Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered suspending flights carrying Vietnamese citizens home from countries and territories which report new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and see complicated pandemic developments, firstly the UK and South Africa.

Society State to spend 518 billion VND on Tet gifts for revolution contributors The Prime Minister has submitted a proposal to the State President on presenting gifts to people who made contributions to the revolution on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) with a total value of nearly 518 billion VND (over 22.4 million USD).​

Society Two foreign tourists lost in mountain climbing incident in Lam Dong found Two foreign women, a 35-year-old British and a 28-year-old South African national, were found by search and rescue forces after they became lost in the forest while climbing the Langbiang mountain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.