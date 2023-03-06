AFC praises Vietnam ’s triumph over Qatar in U20 Asian Cup. (Photo: AFC)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has praised Vietnam for their victory over Qatar in their second match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup on March 4 night.

Vietnam have gone top of Group B after a late goal from Nguyen Van Truong secured a 2-1 win over Qatar in the match.



It was a game of late drama in both halves; Nguyen Quoc Viet opened the score just before the break and Qatar equalised through a controversial penalty just seven minutes from full-time, before Truong sealed the victory in the 90th minute for Vietnam.





Regarding Viet's opening goal, AFC wrote: “Nguyen Quoc Viet is showing us how efficient and dangerous he can be on the flank.



“Vietnam saved the best for last as they replied in the 90th minute through Nguyen Van Truong’s header off Nguyen Duc Phu to seal a thrilling win which took them within touching distance of the knockout stage.”



In its post-match comment on the homepage, AFC praised the performance of Vietnamese players, especially the reasonable counter-attacking style of Coach Hoang Anh Tuan.



AFC quoted Tuan as saying that Vietnam need to tread carefully, because six points do not ensure a top or second place. If the team don't get a good result in the next match, and Australia beat Qatar, all three teams will have six points which will put Vietnam in a difficult situation.



Vietnam will play the group stage's last match against U20 Iran on March 7 at Istiqlol Stadium. Meanwhile, Australia will meet Qatar at the same time at JAR Stadium./.