Culture - Sports TRI – Factor Vietnam attracts nearly 300 athletes Nearly 300 foreign and domestic athletes competed in TRI - Factor Vietnam 2022 which took place on April 10 in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Myanmar to qualify for 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup Vietnam beat Myanmar 4-1 in a penalty shootout on April 10 to rank third in the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship and won the last berth for Southeast Asia to attend the 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup.