Football clubs ready for AFC Champions League
Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) will face clubs from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Australia in Group H of AFC Champions League 2022.
The matches are scheduled to take place from April 16 to May 1 at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said on April 11.
Two of the clubs, Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan and Jeonbuk Huyndai Motors FC of the RoK, are expected to arrive at Tan Son Nhat airport on April 12.
Meanwhile, Sydney FC of Australia will come to HCM City for the tournament on April 13. Host Hoang Anh Gia Lai will be there on April 12 noon.
The first match between Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Yokohama F. Marinos will begin at 18:00 on April 16.
Tickets for the matches will be available from 8:30 on April 16 to 18:00 on May 1 at Thong Nhat Stadium./.