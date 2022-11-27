Football festival spreads message of ending violence against women, children
More than 100 people in Hanoi on November 26 participated in a football festival which aims to popularise a message of putting an end to violence against women and children.
The Australia-funded event was co-organised by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Office in Vietnam, the Division of Women and Sports of the Vietnam Olympic Committee, and the Olympia Schools.
By spotlighting the importance of sport in advocating diversity, equality, and community connection, and challenging harmful gender norms, the festival attracted the participation of representatives of the UN and embassies, athletes, students and parents.
This is part of activities within the framework of the global campaign “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" (November 25 - December 10), and the National Action Month on gender equality and gender-based violence prevention and response (November 15 - December 15).
Statistics show that violence against women and children remains one of the major challenges in Vietnam. According to a national survey on violence against women conducted in 2019, nearly two in three married women (almost 63%) have experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and behaviour control by their husbands in their lifetime.
Meanwhile, the survey on Sustainable Development Goals indicators on children and women in Vietnam for 2020-2021 showed that 68% of children between the ages of 10 and 14 experienced violent discipline. Of which, 39% suffered from mental violence, 47% from physical abuse, 20% from sexual abuse, and 29% from neglect./.