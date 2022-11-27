Society UN facilitates women’s participation in peacekeeping operations: UN Under-Secretary-General The United Nations will continue creating a favourable environment for women, including those from Vietnam, to effectively participate in peacekeeping operations, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told a conference in Hanoi on November 26.

Society Persons accused of involving in wrongdoings at Advanced International JSC to stand trial Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, Chairwoman and General Director of the Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC), and 35 others will be brought to trial on December 21 for their accused involvement in wrongdoings at the Dong Nai General Hospital, the AIC, and some others.

Society Remains of 8 martyrs buried in Ha Giang province Authorities of the northernmost border province of Ha Giang on November 26 held a memory service and burial for the remains of eight martyrs who laid down their lives in the fight to defend the border.

Society Embassy pledges support for France - Vietnam Friendship Association Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has received a delegation of the 17th-tenure standing board of the France - Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) in Paris.