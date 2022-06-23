Hanoi (VNA) - Leading footballer Nguyen Quang Hai has signed a contract with a club of France but he kept its name undisclosed.



Most likely he will play for one among the clubs; Paris FC, Metz, Pau, Bastia, Rodez, Nimes and Grenoble in the Ligue 2, with Nimes being the highest possibility.



Hai started his career 16 years ago and has spent his entire career at Hanoi FC, from the youth to senior team.



Currently, he is applying for a working visa for the contract signed with the club in Ligue 2 so that he can go back to France for a medical examination.



Fans across Southeast Asia sent their best wishes to Hai following the information.



A Thai fan said that Hai has the ability to succeed in France, adding that he's the best player in Vietnam.



Indonesian fan Dinda Azahra also congratulated Hai, expressing his hope that many Southeast Asian players can play football in Europe.



Malaysian fan Ihsandi Prayoga said a qualified player like Quang Hai is very suitable to play abroad.



This is the most important period in Hai's career when he can play in the French football system, said Jerome Parañal – a Southeast Asian fan, who is living in the US.



Hai, 25, has played 126 matches and scored 35 goals as yet during his 16 years at Hanoi FC which negotiated with the midfielder for a contract extension but he remained steadfast in moving abroad.



He won three top-tier V-League 1 championships in 2016, 2018, and 2019, two National Cup trophies in 2019 and 2020, and three titles of the Vietnam Super Cup in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with Hanoi FC.



Hai rose to prominence with a series of stellar performances that helped Vietnam reach the final of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship./.