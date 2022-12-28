Society Thousands of disadvantaged labourers in Binh Duong supported to get home for Tet The labour confederation of the southern province of Binh Duong on December 28 announced that it is coordinating with trade unions at all levels and relevant agencies to implement a programme to present tickets to workers living in disadvantaged circumstances to enable them to return home for the 2023 Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Society Respects paid to martyrs of Laos-Vietnam combat alliance The Party Organisation and authorities in the central Lao province of Vientiane on December 28 hosted a ceremony in Thoulakhom district to commemorate heroes and martyrs of the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance who laid down their lives on the Keun battlefield in 1946.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian localities deepen cooperation The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Stung Treng province of Cambodia on December 28 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, and health during a working session held between their leaders in Vietnamese locality.

Culture - Sports Homeland Spring 2023 slated for January 14 The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), the biggest external and cultural event held for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival, will take place in Hanoi on January 14, with about 3,000 people taking part, including 1,000 OVs.