Football tournament for OVs in Laos wraps up
The Vietnamese Consulate General in the Lao southern province of Pakse has coordinated with the Vietnamese Association of Champasak province to organise the 2023 Spring Cup football tournament - a play ground for overseas Vietnamese in Laos.
At the closing ceremony of the tournament. (Photo: https://vnconsulate-pakse.mofa.gov.vn/)Vientiane (VNA) - The Vietnamese Consulate General in the Lao southern province of Pakse has coordinated with the Vietnamese Association of Champasak province to organise the 2023 Spring Cup football tournament - a play ground for overseas Vietnamese in Laos.
The tournament gathered seven teams from the Vietnamese association’s chapters in Champasak, and another representing the Vietnam business association in the locality.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Van Trung highlighted the significance of the tournament, saying that this formed part of activities to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5,1962), and 45 years since the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977).
The event closed 2022 with a series of activities that contributed to promoting the sport movement and strengthening solidarity among OVs in Champasak, he noted.
He praised the eight teams for their performance and relevant units' efforts for the success of the event, suggesting that the Vietnamese association in Champasak continue to work closely with the Consulate General to organise more events in the time to come./.