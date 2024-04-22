Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in France Pham Thi Kim Yen. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A football tournament was held in Paris, France, on April 20 and 21, attracting the participation of more than 500 Vietnamese students in France and Belgium.



Organised by the Union of Vietnamese Students in France (UEVF), this year's event gathered 16 teams from the two countries.



Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in France Pham Thi Kim Yen emphasised the significance of sporting events and affirmed that the embassy has always supported the UEVF to organise activities to promote physical training movement while consolidating solidarity among Vietnamese students in the host country.



Particularly, this year celebrates the 25th anniversary of the football tournament’s inception, marking a milestone in the journey of sportsmanship development, cohesion, and solidarity of Vietnamese young people in Europe in general and in France in particular.



AEV Lyon championed this year's tournament and received a cash prize of 1,200 EUR. Several awards such as “top scorer”, “golden gloves”, and “fair play" were also presented.



The UEVF, one of the first associations of Vietnamese students, now has 27 sub-unions with over 15,000 members across France./.