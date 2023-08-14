The Penalty kick between Xay dung FC team from Brussels and FC Bao Ngoc Quang Binh from France to compete for the first prize. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – A football tournament of the General Union of Vietnamese in Brussels (UGVB) took place on August 13 with the participation of six teams.

Xay Dung FC won the cup while FC Bao Ngoc Quang Binh and Choa FC came second and third, respectively.



Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Vu Thu Thuy, Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to Belgium, spoke highly of the UGVB’s efforts in organising the tournament.

Xay Dung FC won the cup. (Photo: VNA)

Thuy said she expects the community will continue to promote similar activities to strengthen solidarity with the country and celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Belgium.



For his part, Huynh Cong My, UGVB’s president, expressed his hope that from next year, the football tournament will become an annual event to enrich the activities of the Vietnamese community./.